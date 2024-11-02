Kemi Badenoch’s husband gets choked up as wife wins Tory leadership race

Kemi Badenoch's husband appeared emotional as his wife was announced as the new Tory leader on Saturday, 2 November.

The North West Essex MP beat Robert Jenrick with 53,806 votes over her rival's 41,000, out of a total electorate of 131,680.

She became the first black woman elected to lead a major British political party, and the fourth woman to lead the Conservative Party.

In a speech following her victory, Ms Badenoch thanked her husband Hamish Badenoch and acknowledged that her party

had to be “honest” about the “fact we made mistakes” and “the fact that we let standards slip”.