A couple face Christmas with “no home and no hope” after their flat flooded with sewage from a burst pipe for the second time in less than two years.

Frances Spanner and Tony King, from Herne Bay, Kent, will also have to replace thousands of pounds worth of destroyed or damaged items.

Southern Water blamed the flood on a “hydraulic overload” due to heavy rainfall.

“We know we can get through this, we’ve done it before and we’ll do it again. But right now, it does feel like we have no home, no Christmas and no hope,” Frances said.

