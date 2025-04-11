A fascinating video captures a Kentucky restaurant owner’s unorthodox method for combating floodwaters.

In a video posted to Facebook Sunday (6 April), Andrew Masterson, a co-owner of Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille in Prospect, explained that his team pumped the building full of fresh water to keep the dirty water from entering.

Masterson filled the restaurant with roughly six feet of water using sinks, faucets and a well pump to equalize the water pressure against destructive flooding outside.

The video shows the owner wading through Captain’s Quarters, which looks like a bizarre pool room, while explaining that his team removed electrical panels before bringing the water in.