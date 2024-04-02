A 15-year-old was shot dead by police in California as a deputy begged fellow officers to “stop shooting” after the teenager was kidnapped by her father.

The horrific moment was filmed by a police helicopter above the 15 freeway in Hesperia as Savannah Graziano tried to escape from her father, John Graziano, on 27 September 2022.

Graziano kidnapped his daughter and led police on a 70-mile chase after murdering his estranged wife Tracy Martinez.

In footage that has this week been released under the California Public Records Act, teenager Savannah is seen being gunned down despite following instructions from police.

“Stop shooting her! He’s in the car. Stop. She’s OK. He’s in the car... Stop,” one deputy can be heard pleading, as the incident unfolds.