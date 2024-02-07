Sunak and Starmer send ‘get well’ message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer sent well wishes to King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis.

The party leaders sent get well messages to the monarch as they spoke at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 7 February.

His Majesty, 75, has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Charles usually has a weekly audience with Mr Sunak on Wednesday.

The PM said he was thankful the King’s cancer has been “caught early”.