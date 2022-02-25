Watch live view from Maidan Square as explosions heard in Kyiv

Watch Kyiv's Maidan Square live after the Ukrainian city came under siege following an invasion by Russian troops.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the early hours of today (Friday), with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4am local time (2am GMT).

Russian tanks entered the capital this morning as locals were urged to fight back with Molotov cocktails against the encroaching Russian forces.

Vladimir Putin's troops appear to be moving through the suburb of Obolon - a little more than five miles north of the city centre and its parliamentary buildings.

