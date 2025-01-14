Five-day-old puppy survives building collapse during Pasadena fire evacuation

A five-day-old puppy was found alive underneath a collapsed building during a fire evacuation in Pasadena, a local animal shelter has said.

Pasadena Humane Society said the tiny animal was brought straight to their intensive care unit, where they found burns on her ears. "She is safe and resting in an incubator. She will be heading to her foster home immediately. Please note: a foster has already been found for this puppy," the organisation added, noting that they have taken in more than 400 animals displaced by the Eaton Fire.

As of Tuesday, 14 January, at least 25 people had been killed as wildfires raged across Southern California.