New Labour cabinet arrive at Downing Street for first meeting with Starmer

The new Labour cabinet have arrived at 10 Downing Street this morning (6 July) for their first meeting with new prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Rachel Reeves was appointed at the first female chancellor in 800 years, Wes Streeting as health secretary, Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister, and David Lammy as foreign secretary.

Other ministerial appointments include James Timpson (CEO of Timpson), whose work on prison reform has seen him land a role as prison minister. Sir Patrick Vallance, who became a prominent figure during the pandemic is now the science minister.