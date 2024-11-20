Rayner questions Anderson’s CV after he calls chancellor ‘Rachel from accounts’

Angela Rayner questioned Lee Anderson's CV after he called the chancellor "Rachel from accounts."

The Reform UK MP for Ashfield asked the deputy prime minister if she agreed with him that the decision to levy inheritance tax on some agricultural property "should be thrown in the trash can along with Rachel from accounts’ CV."

Ms Rayner fired back with a joke about Mr Anderson's history of switching between political parties.

She told the Commons: "He talks about CVs, it’s good to see (Mr Anderson) doing well on his – once a Labour councillor then a Tory MP and now Reform chief whip."