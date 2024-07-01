Cheaper to put asylum seekers up in Ritz than Rwanda plan, Labour says

It would be cheaper to put asylum seekers up in the Ritz hotel in Paris than the government’s Rwanda scheme, Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has claimed.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, 1 July, the shadow paymaster general criticised the cost of Conservatives’ plans to send asylum seekers to the African country.

The government says it has so far given Rwanda £240m and the full cost “will be clear over time.”

Labour has said will immediately scrap the scheme and divert £75m from it to a new Border and Security Command.

Rooms at the Ritz in Paris range from €1,800 (£1,530) to €40,000 (£33,996) a night.