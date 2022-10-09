Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’

Nicola Sturgeon has said she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for”, but described Liz Truss as a “friend” instead of a foe on certain issues.

Scotland’s first minister added that she would prefer to see a Labour government in power, but said she is disappointed with Sir Keir Starmer for “throwing in the towel” on the European Union.

“I detest the Tories and everything they stand for,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now,” she added, speaking of the opposition.

