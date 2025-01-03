Wes Streeting squirms when asked if he’d work for £12 an hour

Wes Streeting was grilled on whether he would work for £12-an-hour as care workers push for an increase in wages.

The health secretary appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday, 3 January, to discuss the government’s plans for the sector going into the new year.

When asked by Adil Ray whether he would accept an hourly rate of £12 an hour, Mr Streeting said: “I do think care workers deserve more. I'll tell you why it's not quite as simple as you've just suggested. Obviously when it comes to increasing wages, we do need to find the money.”

Unions have long been calling for a £15 per hour minimum wage across the adult social care sector.