Early voting numbers ‘scary’ for Harris, warns former Obama campaign manager

Early voting numbers are ‘scary’ for Kamala Harris, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager has warned.

Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina said data shows the Republicans making signifcant gains with early voting in battleground states.

Speaking on MSNBC Sunday (3 November), Messina was asked what the Harris campaign’s biggest concerns are.

He replied: “The early vote numbers are a little scary.

"Republicans didn't do what they did last time.

Last time, Trump said don't early vote so they didn't. Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early votes come in, it's going to look a little bit different than 2020 and that's scary."