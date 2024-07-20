Lee Anderson leads ‘Love Train’ dance during Reform party

Reform MP Lee Anderson enjoyed a night out with party supporters as he was filmed leading a “Love Train” dance.

The Ashfield MP, was seen leading supporters in a dance to The Ojay’s popular Love Train song at an event on Thursday (18 July).

Mr Anderson shared footage of the celebrations on X, formerly Twitter.

The video is captioned: “It’s a Love Train. Last night I was out with supporters for a few drinks and a dance. Yes, I had a few too many but so what. We want our country back .”