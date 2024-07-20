Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:31
Lee Anderson leads ‘Love Train’ dance during Reform party
Reform MP Lee Anderson enjoyed a night out with party supporters as he was filmed leading a “Love Train” dance.
The Ashfield MP, was seen leading supporters in a dance to The Ojay’s popular Love Train song at an event on Thursday (18 July).
Mr Anderson shared footage of the celebrations on X, formerly Twitter.
The video is captioned: “It’s a Love Train. Last night I was out with supporters for a few drinks and a dance. Yes, I had a few too many but so what. We want our country back .”
Up next
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:38
Rio Ferdinand calls Leny Yoro to welcome him to Manchester United
00:43
Potter asked about taking over from Southgate as England manager
00:54
Ange Postecoglou responds to reports linking him to England job
00:49
Tom Daley reveals real reason behind Olympic Games comeback
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:27
Piers Morgan asks Armie Hammer if he has ever eaten human flesh
00:38
Watch: Dave Grohl stops Foo Fighters concert mid-song: ‘This sucks’
00:22
Will Smith’s six-word response after meeting Coldplay’s Chris Martin
00:47