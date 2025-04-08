Bhim Kohli is seen walking his dog in the final moments before a fatal attack in CCTV footage released by Leicestershire Police.

A boy, 15, and girl, 13, who appear blurred in the CCTV, have been convicted of his manslaughter at Leicester Crown Court today, 8 April.

Kohli, 80, was attacked in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town in September 2024.

The six-week trial heard he suffered a fatal neck injury carried out by the boy while the girl encouraged and filmed.

Witnesses who spoke to Mr Kohli before he died said he told them he had been racially abused and attacked by the boy while he was walking his dog, Rocky.