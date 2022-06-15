Florida student who staged ‘Don’t Say Gay’ protests joins Biden at Pride event

President Joe Biden has signed a landmark LGBT+ rights executive order to bolster anti-discrimination measures and suicide prevention efforts for LGBT+ people.

He was joined on stage by Florida 18-year-old Javier Gomez, who helped stage protests against the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans classroom discussion about “sexual orientation or gender identity”.

During his second annual Pride event at the White House, the president also criticised the “ultra MAGA” campaign of discriminatory measures, after Republican legislators filed more than 300 bills aimed at reducing trans rights.

