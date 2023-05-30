LGBT+ activists protest against Kathleen Stock’s talk at Oxford Union

Around 200 LGBT+ activists protested against the gender-critical academic Kathleen Stock’s talk at Oxford Union on Tuesday, 30 May.

Protesters marched on Bonn Square holding banners which read “resisting by existing” and chanting “trans rights – human rights”.

Dr Stock said in her address to the 200-year-old debating society that it was “not fair on females” to share spaces such as changing rooms and bathrooms with trans women because of the potential threat of violence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.