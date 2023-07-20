Moment lightning strikes metres away from woman in China

Lightning struck metres away from a woman filming a storm in China.

The woman captured the near disaster while closing her street stall during a sudden downpour in Dongguan, in China's Guangdong province on 15 July.

Recording the intense weather, she managed to capture the split-second lightning strike on video. The flash was accompanied by an almost deafening clap of thunder, then the sound of shocked onlookers screaming.

Despite the near miss, the woman and others nearby made it away without any injuries.