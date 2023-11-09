Footage shows the moment police in Lincolnshire found a suspected drink-driver hiding in a pond.

In bodycam footage released by Lincolnshire Police, one officer can be heard shouting: “I can see your head. Get out of the water.”

The incident happened after police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta on Tuesday 7 November.

The driver, aged 22, dumped his vehicle and ran, entering a water-filled ditch and wooded area close to the market town of Bourne.

He was located using a heat-detecting drone after submerging himself in water and was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, drink and drug driving and possessing class A and B drugs.