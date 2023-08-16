Police bodycam video shows Lindsay Shiver arguing with her estranged husband Robert Shiver outside their home in Thomasville, Georgia, on 16 July.

The mother-of-three, 36, called 911 to report a physical altercation which allegedly occurred when the former football player, 38, said she wasn’t allowed to join the family at their Bahamas home.

Five days after the dispute was captured on bodycam, Ms Shiver was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting to kill her husband.

Police found a WhatsApp message that Ms Shiver sent that allegedly said “kill him.”