Liz Truss 'prepared to be unpopular' with plans to 'grow British economy'

Liz Truss has said she is “prepared to be unpopular” with her plans to grow the British economy.

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Sky News in New York, the prime minister defended her policies, claiming that they will “ultimately deliver high wages” and “more investment.”

Ms Truss is due to meet Joe Biden - who has criticised trickle-down economics, of which the PM is committed to - on Wednesday, 21 September.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” the US president said.

