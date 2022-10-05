Nadine Dorries has criticised Liz Truss for the prime minister's desire to scrap policies from Boris Johnson's premiership.

Ms Truss has rolled back policies such as the privatisation of Channel 4, of which the former culture secretary was a significant backer.

Ms Dorries, who supported Ms Truss in the leadership election, tweeted calling for a general election.

"To remove [Johnson's] policies, [this] does not fit with what is expected of a democratic state. It doesn't send out a good signal... In our unwritten constitution there is no precedent for this," Ms Dorries told LBC.

