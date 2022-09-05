Moment Liz Truss announced as new prime minister after winning Tory leadership battle

Liz Truss has been confirmed as the new Conservative Party leader and, in turn, will become prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced on Monday (5 September) that Ms Truss had won 81,326 votes in a ballot of Tory members, beating Rishi Sunak’s 60,399.

A total of 172,437 votes were cast.

Ms Truss will take over as prime minister on Tuesday, after Boris Johnson visits the Queen at her Balmoral residence to formally resign from office.

