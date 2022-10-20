'Tip of the iceberg': Lettuce that outlived Truss premiership makes victory speech

The Liz Truss lettuce, set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star, “delivered” a victory speech after officially outlasting the prime minister.

Ms Truss announced her resignation as Tory party leader on 20 October, after just 45 days in office as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

The lettuce had a shelf life of 10 days.

“After an unbeleafable campaign I am thrilled to have been crowned victorious in these chard times. However we must romaine cautious. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” a voiceover for the lettuce said.

