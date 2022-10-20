Penny Mordaunt: I will keep calm and carry on following resignation of Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt has insisted that she will “keep calm and carry on” following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister.

The leader of the House of Commons has been tipped as a potential leadership candidate, after coming third in the contest after Boris Johnson stepped down.

“I am going to keep calm and carry on, and I would suggest everyone else do the same,” Ms Mordaunt said.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, has said that a new leader will be in place in time for a crucial financial statement on October 31.

