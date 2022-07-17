Liz Truss scolds Rishi Sunak for ‘highest tax levels in 70 years’

Liz Truss criticised Rishi Sunak’s economic policies during the latest round of ITV’s Conservative leadership debates.

The foreign secretary told the former chancellor: “You have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years.

“That is not going to drive economic growth.

“The fact is raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth.”

In response, Mr Sunak said: “We have to recognise that we just went through a once-in-a-century pandemic, everyone realises that we would have to pay that back.”

