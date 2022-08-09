Liz Truss quoted Tony Blair as she boasted about the Tories winning the former Labour prime minister’s seat during Tuesday’s hustings.

The foreign secretary also promised the audience in Darlington that she will work to “win big” if chosen as the Conservative Party’s new leader.

“We also got the Labour heartland of Sedgefield, Tony Blair’s constituency,” she said, referring to previous election success.

“And as Blair himself would say, things can only get better. If you select me to be your prime minister, I will work to take new seats in the north east.”

