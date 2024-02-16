Crowds gathered in London on Friday night (16 February) at a vigil for Alexei Navalny held outside the Russian embassy.

Many across Europe have gathered at protests and vigils to condemn the Kremlin after Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that the 47-year-old politician, who was Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, had died.

As people rallied outside the Russian embassy in Kensington, they were seen holding banners with messages of support to other political prisoners.

Similar protests were held in Barcelona, Vilnius, Munich and Berlin.