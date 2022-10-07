Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk over high-end London department stores

Animal rights activists have poured milk over two high-end London department stores in a protest against the use of dairy products.

Members of Animal Rebellion targeted Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges on Friday, 7 October.

The protesters first spattered milk on the floor of Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly, before they dumped milk over a cheese stand on Oxford Street's Selfridges.

Footage shows both the moment both stunts were staged this afternoon.

