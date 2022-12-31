Shocking footage shows the moment a violent mugger repeatedly punched a terrified woman in the face as he stole her bag.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple facial injuries following the horrific attack in broad daylight, which took place after she parked her car in an alleyway in Lewisham, southeast London.

As the woman got out of her car, the 6ft 2in balaclava-clad thug appeared behind her and punched her in the face.

He then forced her to the floor while continuing to hit her, and snatched her bag before running off.

