Graffiti including the words "terrorists," "baby killers," and "free Gaza" was written in red paint on Leonardo UK's offices in London on Thursday, 2 November.

The company says it is one of the biggest suppliers of defence and security equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence.

It comes as Israeli forces pushed past the outskirts of Gaza City in their assault on Hamas following weeks of airstrikes after the 7 October attack.

The Metropolitan Police said two men were been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage, which they are investigating as hate crime.