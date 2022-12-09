Peta hold protest outside flagship Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street

Peta staged a protest outside Marks & Spencer’s flagship Oxford Street store to address animal rights abuses in the Down industry.

Holding a bloody goose as a prop, the activists highlighted the “brutal reality” ducks and geese suffer in slaughterhouses that they claim supply to companies including M&S, Guess, H&M and Uniqlo.

“These animals are conscious, they’re alive, they suffer, they bleed, they cry out in pain,” campaigner Emma Sproat said.

Peta are urging companies to stop selling Down and invest in vegan, animal friendly alternatives instead.

