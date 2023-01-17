Suella Braverman’s response to the David Carrick revelations has been “weak” and “shows a serious lack of leadership”, Yvette Cooper has claimed.

The shadow home secretary added that “allegations of domestic abuse” are sometimes “not taken seriously” in police vetting processes.

“Given the scale of problems not just in this case, but in previous cases as well, her statement is weak and it shows a serious lack of leadership on something that is so grave and affects confidence in policing,” Ms Cooper said of Ms Braverman.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.