Cashpoint thief tackled to ground in seconds as off-duty police catch him in act

Two off-duty police officers caught a cashpoint thief whilst on their way to work, according to the Metropolitan Police.

CCTV footage posted on X on Monday, 7 April, shows a man attempting to steal money after attacking a person at a cashpoint.

The off-duty police officers noticed him acting suspiciously, the Met said.

Video showed officers passing by the suspect before he attempted the theft and was then tackled to the ground in seconds.

The Met advise being aware of your surroundings and anyone standing near you at cashpoints, as thieves tend to watch you key in your PIN or distract you whilst you're withdrawing cash.