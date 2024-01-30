Woman clings to speeding car’s bonnet after dognappers snatch her French bulldog

Watch the moment a woman clings to the hood of a speeding car in downtown Los Angeles, believing her stolen dog was inside.

Ali Zacharias said she and her dog, named Onyx, were having lunch on Grand Avenue and 8th Street when he was snatched on 18 January.

The dognapper hopped into a car with three others inside and locked the doors - but Ms Zacharias didn’t hesitate - standing in front of the vehicle before being pulled on the hood.

She clung on for several blocks before the thieves swerved, sending her to the ground.

Onyx, a black merle French bulldog with a spotted coat, is still missing and a reward is being offered for the dog’s return.