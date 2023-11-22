Neonatal units must change culture to keep babies safe, says Letby inquiry judge

Neonatal units must change relationships and culture to keep babies safe, the judge leading an inquiry into serial killer nurse Lucy Letby’s crimes has said.

Lady Justice Thirlwall made her first public address as Chair of the Thirlwall Inquiry into events at the Countess of Chester Hospital following the trial, and subsequent convictions, of the former neonatal nurse of murder and attempted murder of babies at the hospital.

“What is needed is the practical application of that proposition everywhere. In many units it will require profound changes in relationships and culture,” Lady Justice Thirlwall said, adding it is “long overdue.”