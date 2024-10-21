M25 dashcam footage shows horror moment moving lorry sets alight

Dashcam footage captured the moment a moving lorry set alight while travelling along the M25.

The incident involved a Tesco heavy goods vehicle which can be seen engulfed in flames.

The blaze broke out between junction 5 and junction 6 at around 10pm on Sunday (20 October), between Sevenoaks in Kent and Godstone in Surrey.

Thousands of drivers are today facing long delays following the blaze.

All clockwise lanes remained closed until Monday lunchtime, with drivers heading northwest towards West London advised to seek other routes.

No injuries have been reported.