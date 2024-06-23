Huge queues at Manchester Airport as power cut leaves thousands facing cancellations

Huge queues formed in Manchester Airport as it was affected by "major" power cut in the area on Sunday, 23 June.

In a statement, the airport said the issue caused "widespread disruption" and a significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, were expected to be delayed or cancelled.

Power was later restored and travellers were advised to contact their airlines before going to the airport as a number of flights were still likely to be cancelled.

Manchester Airport said staff were working to get passengers already at the airport onto flights as soon as possible and apologised for the inconvenience.