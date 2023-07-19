Driver films himself speeding at 120mph before killing pregnant Hollyoaks actor

A “reckless” driver who killed a pregnant Hollyoaks actor while filming a video on his phone at speeds of 123mph has been jailed for 12 years.

Adil Iqbal, 22, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of Frankie Julia Hough, 38, who suffered fatal injuries when he struck her in his BMW on the M66 in Greater Manchester.

The mother, who was 17 weeks pregnant with her baby girl Neeve, was travelling with her two sons and nephew in the car.

Iqbal lost control of his BMW while going more than 50mph above the 70mph limit and slammed into Ms Jules-Hough’s vehicle after she’d stopped due to a punctured tyre.

Passing sentence, Judge Maurice Greene told Iqbal that the expectant mother “was killed as a result of the most indescribable reckless driving” and that his actions lead to the “devastation of a family”.