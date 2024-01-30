Cash machine blows up in thief’s face before duo flees with £90,000

Two career criminals have been jailed for targeting cash machines and stealing £160,000.

Footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the robberies by Wesley Shepherd and Benjamin Thompson - who in one instance got away with nearly £93,000 despite an ATM blowing up in their face.

Between April and July 2023, they attacked four commercial premises, three in Greater Manchester, and a final one in Staffordshire.

In total, they stole almost £160,000.

After stealing the cash, they were spotted passing through Manchester airport, jetting off to Malaga, Egypt, and Mexico.

But their short-lived high came to an end when police caught up with them in September.

Thompson was jailed for 20 years on Monday 29 January, while Shepherd was jailed for 18 years and eight months.