Scene cordoned off as two teenagers arrested after man found dead in Manchester

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a 21-year-old man was found dead at a property in Manchester.

The victim was found with serious injuries at an address on Kings Road, Old Trafford, after police were called shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 31 May.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 16-year-old was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in the nearby area.

Additional officers have been sent to the Old Trafford area after the incident.