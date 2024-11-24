Massive fire destroys dozens of homes on Manila port

A large fire engulfed dozens of shanty houses at a slum area in downtown Manila on Sunday (November 24).

Drone footage shared by the Manila government’s disaster management office showed the extent of the fire, which razed the houses along the capital’s port area.

The fire started around 8AM (00:00 GMT) along a shanty community in Manila’s port area and was put out eight hours later.

Authorities have yet to investigate the source of the fire.

In August, 11 people died after a five-storey apartment burned down in Manila’s Chinatown.