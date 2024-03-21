Former Thatcher adviser quotes Spitting Image sketch as fact in live interview

A GB News guest whose firm once advised Margaret Thatcher appeared to quote a 1980s Spitting Image sketch as factual during a live interview on Monday (18 March).

Piers Pottinger, who co-founded public relations company Bell Pottinger, recalled a “famous time” in which the former prime minister dined at the Ritz with her cabinet and while having her order taken said: “and the vegetables... they’ll have the same as me.”

The “vegetables” line featured in a well-known moment from the satirical puppet show.

Host Andrew Pierce questioned whether the story was accurate, but Mr Pottinger said: “I like to think it’s true.”