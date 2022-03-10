Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Sergei Orlov ‘hopes and prays’ for a ceasefire in the city

Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Sergei Orlov says he “hopes and prays” for a ceasefire in the city after at least three people, including a six-year-old child, are known to have died after the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital.

"We don't understand how it's possible in modern life to bomb a children's hospital. People cannot believe that it's true," Mr Orlov told BBC Breakfast.

