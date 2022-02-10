Marjorie Taylor Greene confuses the Gestapo with gazpacho soup

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online for a video in which she confuses the name of the Nazi secret police with a chilled tomato soup.

In the video, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia first calls the Washington, DC jail “the DC gulag” and then complains about “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police” spying on members of Congress.

As The Republican Accountability Project notes: “Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup.”

“Gestapo: Nazi Germany’s secret police.”

The Daily Beast tweeted: “The Gazpacho Police: The most refreshing, but filling law enforcement agency.”

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here