Nashville police fatally shot a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in his Tennessee home on Thursday, 5 January.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, after the latter opened his front door armed with a pistol, agency spokesman Don Aaron said.

"Officer [Kendall] Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired," Aaron said.

Capps' 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint.

