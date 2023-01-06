Independent TV
Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint
Nashville police fatally shot a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in his Tennessee home on Thursday, 5 January.
A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, after the latter opened his front door armed with a pistol, agency spokesman Don Aaron said.
"Officer [Kendall] Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired," Aaron said.
Capps' 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint.
01:13