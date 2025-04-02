Martin Lewis issues sombre warning to households across UK

Martin Lewis has issued a stark warning that families are “quite a way” from feeling better about living standards, following April’s rise in several household bills.

Appearing on BBC Newsnight on Tuesday (1 April), the Money Saving Expert founder emphasised that despite an ease in inflation rate, “it’ll take us a long time to go back to where we were”.

His warning comes after the start of a new financial year saw bills rise, making it even more difficult for many families.

“When your bills are constantly going up, it does feel like the fiscal walls are closing in on people”, he said.

“I still think we’re quite a way from people feeling better”.