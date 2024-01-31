Martin Lewis issues holiday booking warning: ‘You won’t get your money back’

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone who has booked or is going to book a holiday.

The financial expert urged people to take out travel insurance as soon as they book the holiday. He warned if something goes wrong and a person has not got travel insurance, there is a high chance they won’t get their money back.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (30 January), he said:"If you bought a tennis racket and you broke your arm you can't say the tennis racquet is faulty. The tennis racquet is still working. The flight is still available, the hotel is still available, they're not going to give you your money back, that's why we have travel insurance.