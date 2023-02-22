Martin Lewis warns women may have been underpaid thousands in pensions

Martin Lewis has issued a warning that some women could be owed up to £6,000 in backdated pension payments.

Speaking on his eponymous ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert founder detailed how married women and widows may be missing money from their pensions.

It comes after a MailOnline investigation revealed that more than 230,000 women could have been underpaid their state pension and are therefore due payouts.

Mr Lewis has urged women of state pension age before April 2016 to check if they are owed any money.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.