Martin Lewis reveals how to get tax-free childcare over summer holidays

Martin Lewis is urging parents to make sure they are aware of tax-free childcare available to them over the summer holidays.

The Money Saving Expert founder revealed parents can still get tax-free childcare to use during the summer, and in some cases, this can be a "substantial amount".

Speaking on This Morning on Tuesday (9 July), M Lewis said: "If you are going to send your kids over the summer to a football camp or summer camp, as long as it is Ofsted or Early Years or childcare regulated, then you can use the tax-free childcare scheme."